Ravens’ Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh out Sunday vs. Browns; Ronnie Stanley doubtful

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, pictured during Sunday's game against the Colts, is listed as doubtful for this week's game against the Browns. (Terrance Williams/AP)

After being limited Wednesday and Thursday in his first practices since injuring his knee in the season opener, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful for Baltimore’s showdown Sunday against the Browns in Cleveland.

He was one of six Ravens who did not practice. The others were wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring); outside linebackers David Ojabo (ankle/knee) and Odafe Oweh (ankle); and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot). All are listed as out for Sunday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) was a full participant for a second straight day after being limited Wednesday.

He is one of four players listed as questionable for the Ravens. The others are safety Kyle Hamilton (back), running back Justice Hill (foot) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle). Hamilton and Hill practiced fully, while Linderbaum was limited.

Advertisement

Coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal about how much Williams, who was injured in the season opener against the Houston Texans, will play, if at all.

“It’s great to have him back out there,” he said. “We’ll see on Sunday. You don’t know until you get there. He practiced, and we’ll see what happens — see if he can do it.”

With Ojabo and Oweh out, the Ravens earlier this week signed veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy to their practice squad, though it’s uncertain if he will be elevated to the active roster for this week’s game.

“He looked good,” Harbaugh said. “If we bring him up, he’ll be ready.”

For the Browns, Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) was limited in practice and is listed as questionable. However, the quarterback told Cleveland reporters after practice that he expects to play.

Running back Jerome Ford (shoulder), cornerback Greg Newsome (elbow) and tackle James Hudson (ankle) were all full participants for a second straight day, while guard Joel Bitonio (ankle/rest) and running back Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin) were limited, but all five have no designation for Sunday’s game.