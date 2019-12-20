The Ravens had full participation at practice Friday, with all 53 players on their active roster working out ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who missed Thursday’s practice for noninjury reasons, was back in action. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and inside linebacker Chris Board, who missed the Ravens’ Week 15 win over the New York Jets after suffering concussions, participated fully in their third straight practice and are considered questionable.
“Real positive,” coach John Harbaugh said of the team’s good health. “I think it’s the best we’ve been all year that way. Everybody’s practicing. That’s pretty unusual — the first time I think it’s happened for us this year, I think. ... But they’ve done a great job of taking care of themselves. A couple of days did help us, and now we’ve got to go make it matter on Sunday afternoon.”
The Browns did not rule any players out for Sunday’s game, but four potential starters — center JC Tretter (knee), right tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (back) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) — are considered questionable. Running back Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and safety Eric Murray (knee) are also questionable on the team’s injury report.
Extra points
>> Harbaugh said he’s talked with the team about the significance of Sunday’s game. If the Ravens win, they’d secure home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
“They know what it means,” he said. “The thing about it is, you talk about stacking a lot. You stack a practice, a meeting, a weight session. You stack a lot of things, you know, and you stand on the foundation that you build. The higher you stack, it’s amazing the more challenging the next piece becomes, but also the more rewarding.”