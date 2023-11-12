Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, RB Keaton Mitchell active vs Browns; RT Morgan Moses inactive

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury and listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns, is active for the AFC North tilt.

The 27-year-old for All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection went through an extensive warm-up routine that lasted about 10 minutes at M&T Bank Stadium and had no obvious issues. He also isn’t the only Ravens player who was listed as questionable but will be active.

Running back Keaton Mitchell, who had 138 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in last week’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, is as well. The undrafted rookie out of East Carolina was a full participant at practice Friday after being limited with a hamstring injury earlier in the week and had been listed as questionable.

However, Baltimore (7-2) will be without right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder), who practiced all week but was listed as questionable and on Sunday made inactive.

Four others are also inactive for the Ravens: cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, rookie guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and quarterback Josh Johnson, who will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Browns (5-3), meanwhile, are without right tackle Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder) and wide receivers Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and David Bell (knee), all of whom were ruled out Friday. Their other inactives include rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, safety Ronnie Hickman, defensive end Isaiah McGuire and defensive tackle Siaki Ika.