Ravens vs. Browns, Steelers vs. Bengals moved to 4:25 p.m. kickoffs Sunday

The Ravens' regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday has been pushed back to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff, the NFL announced Sunday night. The game was initially set to start at 1 p.m.

As part of the league's effort to ensure that all matchups with playoff implications that affect one another are played simultaneously, the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Cincinnati Bengals will also kick off at 4:25 p.m. The Ravens can win the AFC North with a win over the Browns or a loss by the Steelers.

The NFL “flexed: four other Week 17 games, most notably moving the Tennessee Titans-Indianapolis Colts showdown to "Sunday Night Football."

WJZ (Channel 13) will still broadcast the Ravens' home game Sunday. The Steelers-Bengals game is also a CBS broadcast.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer