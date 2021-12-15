Ravens film study: With QB Lamar Jackson ailing, here’s how Tyler Huntley can help the offense

“I was a backup at one point in time,” Bynes said after a 24-22 road loss to the Cleveland Browns, one marred by starter Lamar Jackson’s early departure after a sprained ankle. “We all were backups at one point in time, searching for an opportunity. This is just an opportunity. It’s just one to show what he can do and can’t do in this league. He’s looking forward to the challenge. We all want to accept the challenge. ‘Snoop’ stepped up today.”