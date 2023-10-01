Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Ravens S Marcus Williams, LT Ronnie Stanley among inactives for AFC North showdown

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens with a shoulder injury. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

The Browns will be without Deshaun Watson for a key AFC North showdown with the Ravens on Sunday.

The quarterback threw briefly during pregame, but Cleveland decided to make him inactive after he suffered a shoulder injury on a running play during last week’s win over the Tennessee Titans. He is one of seven Browns players who are inactive.

Watson, who was limited in practice during the week, will be placed by rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. A fifth-round pick out of UCLA, he became the Browns’ No. 2 quarterback after they traded Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals during the preseason.

The Ravens have seven players inactive, headlined by their top two wide receivers, Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring). Beckham was on the field running during pregame, however.

Others who are out for the Ravens are safety Marcus Williams (pectoral), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) and Josh Johnson, who is the emergency third quarterback.

Williams was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday after being limited earlier in the week and was initially questionable.

On Saturday, the Ravens also placed outside linebacker David Ojabo (knee/ankle) on injured reserve and elevated newly signed veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy from the practice squad to the active roster along with running back Melvin Gordon and receiver Laquon Treadwell.

Other Browns who are inactive include cornerback Khalef Hailassie, safety Ronnie Hickman, center Luke Wypler, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, defensive tackle Siaki Ika and tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden.