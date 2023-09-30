Up next for an injury-ravaged Ravens offense: A trip to Cleveland to face the most terrifying defense in football

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dives for a first down as he is tackled by Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Oct. 23. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Pick your poison.

Do you run into the teeth of a defense that has quick, confident hitters stationed at every layer? Or do you ask your franchise player to drop back, knowing a pair of 6-foot-4, 270-pound missiles are going to zip toward him from the extreme edges of the field?

The Ravens will confront this devilish dilemma Sunday when they line up against the Cleveland Browns, who have allowed the fewest points and the fewest yards of any team in the league through three games.

The Ravens are coming off a disappointing offensive effort — just three successful drives out of 15 — in their 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Now, Lamar Jackson and company will try to get right against a defense that has not allowed opponents to do much of anything.

Cleveland’s statistical resume under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is daunting. Opponents have averaged 3.5 yards per passing attempt and 2.8 yards per rushing attempt, numbers that would have been the lowest in the league by a lot in 2022. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 48.2% of their passes; the league average is 65%. The Browns have been absurdly stingy on third down, allowing eight conversions on 41 attempts. They’ve allowed one offensive touchdown.

If you prefer more intricate measures of efficiency, they rank first in DVOA against the pass and second in DVOA against the run. The Browns are off to the seventh best three-game start by DVOA since 1981, though the statistic’s creator, Aaron Schatz, offered a hint of hope for Ravens fans when he wrote on FTNfantasy.com, “defenses that start super hot are more likely to fade than offenses that start super hot.”

The eye test lines up with the hard data. The Browns line up a raft of Pro Bowl candidates, from Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit in the secondary, to linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. in the middle, to those aforementioned missiles, Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith, on the edges.

“They do a great job of challenging you schematically in all areas as you get ready,” Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “And they do it with tremendous players.”

The Browns’ speed and enthusiasm jumped off the screen as the Ravens studied their tape.

“I believe every defense is going to have its strengths and weaknesses, but for right now, those guys are flying around,” Jackson said. “All phases of the defense are flying around to the ball.”

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sacks Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Oct. 23. Garrett, who has 4 1/2 sacks and 10 quarterback hits through three games, will demand extra attention Sunday. (Nick Wass/AP)

In their 27-3 smothering of the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, the Browns did not allow a first down until 9:29 of the second quarter. When the Titans earned their lone good chance at a touchdown just before halftime, they tried to sneak in an extra play after calling their final timeout. Garrett sacked Ryan Tannehill, and the clock ran out.

The Browns do it with self-described swag, gathering to celebrate after every meaningful stop.

“When somebody makes a play, you should see everybody running over there to celebrate,” cornerback Greg Newsome II recently told Cleveland reporters.

Schwartz loves it. “I’ve never been around a good team or a good defense that didn’t have a personality,” he said to the Cleveland media.

He got into the act himself this week, saying of Jackson, “We’re gonna try to take the fight to him.”

The Browns made key offseason additions in Smith, defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, but many of their top players are holdovers from a defense that ranked 20th in points allowed and 14th in yards allowed last season.

Is Schwartz, who was born in Halethorpe and attended Mount Saint Joseph, that impactful?

“Bringing Jim in there, bringing a new defensive scheme, it’s got a new excitement, a new enthusiasm,” Monken said. “And then when it gets backed up in games, it even just raises another level.”

Schwartz’s track record from two previous coordinator stints with the Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles is impressive. The Eagles jumped from 30th in total defense to 13th in Schwartz’s first season as coordinator in 2016. They ranked fourth in 2017 on their way to a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was born in Halethorpe and attended Mount Saint Joseph, the Browns have allowed the fewest points and the fewest yards of any team in the league through three games. (David Richard/AP)

Defensive linemen, in particular, seem to love playing for Schwartz, who’s known for his Wide 9 scheme, which lines up edge defenders well outside the offensive tackles.

“At the end of the day, you’ve still got to block the end. I played against it a lot, being in Washington so long,” Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses said. “He’s made a name for himself out of that defense, and he’s done a great job with those guys, really just instilling life back into that defense.”

Schwartz hasn’t generally blitzed a lot (though the Browns rank 10th in blitzes per dropback so far this season), instead relying on stunts and other alignment tricks to generate pressure from a four-man rush. Everything about his approach, which also relies on man-to-man coverage from his cornerbacks, screams aggression.

“Coach Schwartz has his system,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s the [former NFL defensive coordinator] Gregg Williams system. They’ve been in that system before with Gregg Williams, obviously. Jim does it how he does it. He’s a decorated, veteran defensive coordinator in this league. [He] does a great job, always has. He’s put his stamp on it for sure.”

Garrett was a perennial All-Pro candidate before, so the idea of him being further unleashed by a system designed to highlight defensive ends is terrifying. He has 4 1/2 sacks and 10 quarterback hits through three games.

“He’s such a special athlete and specimen,” said Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who will be one of those trying to chip Garrett. “He’s so good at what he does, so this is one of those weeks where you have to be ready to go, or guys like him and other guys on that defense are going to make you pay.”

The Ravens will try to block him with an offensive line hampered by injuries to left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum. Stanley, who missed the last two games after he hurt his knee in the season opener, returned to practice Wednesday. It’s not clear if it will be him or Patrick Mekari protecting Jackson’s blind side in Cleveland. Regardless, Garrett will demand extra attention.

“Put a lot of guys on [him] — several,” advised Ravens outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who played with Garrett in 2021 and 2022. “I think he’s one of the best defensive linemen in the National Football League that we have seen in a while. The way he gets off the ball, the way he bends, the way he plays the game is kind of great to watch.”

The Ravens can’t focus all their attention on one edge, however, because Smith, who began his career in Baltimore, is playing at a high level on the other.

There aren’t any easy targets on this defense. At the same time, the Ravens aren’t ready to let the hype train around the Browns accelerate too rapidly.

“You’re not defined by being the best defense in the league [based] off of Week 4, period,” linebacker Roquan Smith said. “It’s a 17-game season, so it’s what you’re going to do late in the season. But hats off to those guys.”

Week 4

Ravens at Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Browns by 1 1/2