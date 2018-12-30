Ravens' Week 17 win over the Browns by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 26-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17:

2 – Interceptions for Jimmy Smith, a career-high single-game total for the cornerback.

117 – Rushing yards for running back Kenneth Dixon, a career high.

141 – Points scored this season by Justin Tucker, the only NFL kicker to reach the 140-point plateau in each of the past three years.

179 – Rushing yards by the Ravens in the first half, the fourth-highest total for two quarters in franchise history.

2012 – The previous time the Ravens captured the AFC North title.

