A construction worker (and Browns fan) hung a Baker Mayfield poster at M&T Bank Stadium

The resurgent rivalry between the Ravens and Cleveland Browns does not stop for the offseason. Or for construction, apparently.

On Tuesday, a Browns fan tweeted images of a “friend” who had done “a little redecorating at M&T Bank Stadium.” They showed a poster of Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield hanging outside the concourse level, and a construction worker proudly posing next to it.

Cleveland's Fox 8 identified the man as Tony Said, who told the outlet that the banner was taken down shortly thereafter.

Said also still has his job, according to the man who shared the photos. Not every team is that forgiving.

CAPTION Several Ravens rookies shared how they got their nicknames, from 'Hollywood' to 'Biggie.' (Kevin Richardson) Several Ravens rookies shared how they got their nicknames, from 'Hollywood' to 'Biggie.' (Kevin Richardson) CAPTION Ravens rookie wide receiver Miles Boykin talks about the possibility of playing opposite of first-round pick Marquise Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens rookie wide receiver Miles Boykin talks about the possibility of playing opposite of first-round pick Marquise Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer