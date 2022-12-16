Ravens elevate practice squad QB Anthony Brown for game vs. Browns

The Ravens have elevated practice squad quarterback Anthony Brown for Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, his second promotion in as many weeks.

Brown, an undrafted rookie from Oregon, was pressed into action during the second half of Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played the final 23 snaps on offense, finishing 3-for-5 for 16 yards, after quarterback Tyler Huntley was knocked out of the game and placed in concussion protocol.

With starting quarterback Lamar Jackson again sidelined by a knee injury, Brown will back up Huntley, who cleared concussion protocol this week and is expected to start Saturday.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the team was considering activating three quarterbacks against Cleveland, but the Ravens ultimately decided against promoting fellow practice squad member Brett Hundley.