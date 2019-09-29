Instant analysis: Ravens crushed by Browns, 40-25, lose grip on AFC North as defense struggles again

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: I was willing to give the Ravens defense a pass for their performance last week, given that it came against the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player in the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. But the showing at home against the Browns was embarrassing. The unit was pushed around, beat at all levels and looked slow facing what was an underperforming Browns offense entering Sunday. The Ravens offense wasn’t great, but aside from a fumble by Mark Ingram II in Cleveland territory, they didn’t put the defense in bad spots and avoided big mistakes. The Ravens let an opportunity to take a two-game lead in the AFC North fall out of their hands. Next week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is starting to feel like a must-win.