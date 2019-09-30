After Ravens defense is exposed in loss to Browns, there’s only one path forward: ‘Fix it all’

“We just have to clean it up,” coach John Harbaugh, who lost just his fourth game to Cleveland in 23 meetings, said in a short postgame presser. He was talking about the defense, not any vomit. “The Browns did a good job. It’s as simple as that. When you have a gap control or a responsibility on a run play, you have to be there. When you have a coverage responsibility, you have to do it. That’s as simple as that. We’re not disciplined right now in that sense.”