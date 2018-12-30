Ravens hold off Browns, 26-24, to secure first AFC North title since 2012

The top score on the scoreboard at M&T Bank Stadium had stopped moving, and all eyes moved once more to the field, purple stomachs churning and fears mushrooming.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had just beaten the Cincinnati Bengals, 16-13, on a late field goal. The Ravens were up by two with less than two minutes. But the Cleveland Browns had the ball, and that was bad. For the Ravens to make the playoffs for the first time in four years, for them to win their first AFC North title since 2012, they now needed to win. There was no other way.

But on fourth-and-10, with 66 seconds remaining, 364 days after a fourth-down disaster doomed the Ravens’ season, C.J. Mosley decided to be legendary. The inside linebacker tipped a pass intended for running back Duke Johnson over the middle from quarterback Baker Mayfield to himself, securing the Ravens’ third interception on their most important play of the season.

The Ravens' 26-24 win secured the AFC’s No. 4 seed. They’ll face the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers again next weekend, this time in Baltimore. Details on the game time have not yet been announced.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished 14-for-24 for 179 passing yards and 90 rushing yards and two scores, moving to 6-1 as a starter for the Ravens (10-6). Running back Kenneth Dixon had 12 carries for a game-high 117 yards, while Gus Edwards had 76 yards on 12 attempts. On a dismal day for the Ravens defense, cornerback Jimmy Smith had two interceptions.

The game’s decisive drive lasted 47 seconds, but it felt like an eternity. Two catches were reviewed. Both went the Browns’ way. Breshad Perriman tiptoed in for a 19-yard catch near the sideline. Jarvis Landry just managed to secure a 16-yard pass that moved the Browns into Ravens territory. But Mayfield’s final pass ended in Mosley’s hands.

Cleveland and their No. 1 overall pick had done all they could to extend the Ravens’ late-season misery. After needing less than three minutes in the third quarter to cut the Ravens’ halftime lead to six, they took less than four minutes to cut the deficit to 26-24.

Antonio Callaway's 1-yard touchdown catch with 3:24 remaining capped a nine-play, 75-yard march downfield in which the Ravens’ top-ranked defense looked like anything but. There were blown coverages, poor tackling and little pressure on Mayfield (23-for-42 for 376 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions).

It was as if the team that had taken the field in overtime in Week 5 at FirstEnergy Stadium had been transported to Baltimore. The Ravens’ next drive ended after three plays, the last a questionable speed option in which Jackson’s pitch hit the ground before Ty Montgomery picked it up. That set the stage for another prove-it moment for the team’s defense.

With favorable results, the Ravens could have entered kickoff knowing that the AFC’s No. 2 seed and a first-round bye were within grasp. But the New England Patriots easily handled the New York Jets, 38-3. The Houston Texans’ 20-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars extinguished hopes for the No. 3 seed, too.

No amount of scoreboard-watching, though, would change the Ravens’ mission. They had to win to secure another game in Baltimore. And for much of the first half, they continued to that goal unabated.

They scored on their first four drives, cutting through Cleveland’s porous rush defense with ease and elan. Jackson scored from 25 yards out to give the Ravens a 10-7 lead, a run so self-assured he raised his hands in celebration 10 yards from the end zone. Then he scored on an 8-yard run early in the second quarter, capping a six-play, 77-yard drive and extending the lead to 10.

But the Ravens’ old ghosts and newer demons visited them throughout. Perriman, the Ravens’ first first-round pick in franchise history to be cut before his rookie contract expired, was booed lustily after a short gain on a reverse on the Browns’ first drive. On their second drive, he caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield. There were fewer boos then, perhaps out of shock more than anything.

With under three minutes remaining, the Ravens had the ball at the Browns’ 3. A touchdown would have given them a 20-point lead. Their first goal-line play was odd: a handoff to tight end Maxx Williams, just the fifth carry of his career. Went nowhere. Their second play, a run by Jackson, ended inches short of the plane. Their third play was successful until it wasn’t.

Jackson’s headfirst leap to the end zone, his hands fully extended with the ball, was ruled a touchdown on the field. But the ball was jarred loose on the leap, and the Browns recovered the fumble. The play was called dead when Cleveland had the ball at the Ravens’ 7. Then the touchdown was overturned, and the Ravens were at once unfortunate not to have scored and fortunate not to have surrendered an end-to-end defensive touchdown on another Jackson fumble.

At halftime, the Ravens were up 20-7. It felt like a big lead to everyone — everyone, that is, outside Baltimore.

