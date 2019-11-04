Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor are active for Sunday night’s prime-time matchup against the New England Patriots.
Brown and Onwuasor missed the team’s past two games after suffering ankle injuries Oct. 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both players returned to practice this week.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith is also active and will play in his first game since spraining his knee Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, cornerback Maurice Canady, guard Ben Powers, defensive tackle Daylon Mack, defensive tackle Zach Sieler and defensive end Ufomba Kamalu are inactive.
The Patriots deactivated offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, wide receivers Gunner Olszewski and N’Keal Harry, cornerback Joejuan Williams, running back Damien Harris, quarterback Cody Kessler and tight end Matt LaCosse.