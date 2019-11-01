Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expects rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s prime-time matchup against the New England Patriots, to play “unless something foreseen happens.”
After returning to practice and being limited Wednesday and Thursday, Brown didn’t practice Friday. Brown, the team’s second-leading receiver, has missed the last two games after injuring his ankle Oct. 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A thigh injury for Brown was also added to Friday’s injury report.
“We’re just managing that,” Harbaugh said Friday. “There’s a certain number of reps that we’re kind of working through with him. We do expect him to be out there on Sunday unless something unforeseen happens. You can never be sure.”
Brown joins six other Ravens players who were designated questionable for Sunday: cornerback Maurice Canady (thigh), safety Bennett Jackson (ankle), guard Patrick Mekari (back), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) and safety Earl Thomas III (knee).
Thomas, who was a limited participant this week, said he plans to play.
Harbaugh also said he believes Smith, who was a full participant Friday, will play at a “high level” in his first game since spraining his knee Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.
The Patriots listed eight players as questionable, including safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest), wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest/shoulder), guard Shaq Mason (ankle) and running back James White (toe).
Collins receives 3-game suspension
Former Ravens running back Alex Collins has been suspended three games for his arrest in March, according to an NFL Network report.
Collins pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor charges involving possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. The 25-year-old was given 18 months of unsupervised probation.
The Ravens released Collins in March after he crashed his car about a mile from the team’s facility in Owings Mills. Collins was later arrested after police found five ounces of marijuana and a black revolver in his vehicle.
According to the report, Collins, who broke his leg before the 2019 season, is expected to be medically cleared next week.