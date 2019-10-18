Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor missed their second straight week of practice with ankle injuries, casting further doubt on their availability for Sunday’s road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Both Brown and Onwuasor haven’t practiced since tweaking their ankles in the team’s 26-23 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago, despite finishing the game with their injuries.
Coach John Harbaugh on Monday said the two were “day-to-day” and would have to practice this week to be eligible to play.
“If we see them practicing as the week goes on, we’ll be confident that they can play,” Harbaugh said. “If we don’t, then we won’t.”
The team’s depth at cornerback for Sunday is also in question with Maurice Canady (thigh) and Anthony Averett (ankle) missing multiple practices this week.
Canady, who exited last Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals late in the fourth quarter, hasn’t practiced all week. Averett, who was a healthy scratch the past two weeks, did not practice Thursday and Friday after surfacing on the injury report with an ankle injury.
Cornerback/special teams ace Justin Bethel lined up at cornerback for the Bengals’ final offensive possession, but his role has been reserved to special teams this season. Cornerback/punt returner Cyrus Jones has only played 11 defensive snaps.
New Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is expected to make his Ravens debut Sunday, but the team may need him to play more snaps than it originally envisioned with the latest injury developments.
Latest Ravens
Cornerback Jimmy Smith, who returned to practice this week and has been limited, is likely one or two weeks away from making his return to the field.