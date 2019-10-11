Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor missed their third straight practice Friday, putting their availability for Sunday’s home divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals in question.
Both players did not practice this week after injuring their ankles in Sunday’s overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown, the team’s leading receiver (326 yards) headed to the locker room in the second quarter and missed about one quarter of play. Onwuasor, the team’s leading tackler, played 89.7% of the defensive snaps despite being hobbled.
Coach John Harbaugh on Monday said Brown’s injury was “nothing serious” and that he should be fine going forward.
If Brown, who has yet to miss a regular-season game after rehabilitating from Lisfranc (foot) surgery in the offseason, can’t play, receivers Seth Roberts and Miles Boykin would likely see a bigger role in the offense. Second-year player Jaleel Scott could also be active for the first time this season.
L.J. Fort, who made his Ravens debut Sunday, could see more time for an injured Onuwasor, who moved back to weak-side linebacker with the addition of Josh Bynes. Kenny Young, who was a healthy scratch last week, and Chris Board, who has contributed primarily on special teams, are also options.