Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor are inactive for Sunday’s AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Neither player practiced during the week. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the two were “game-time” decisions.
Sunday will mark the first missed game in Brown’s short NFL career. He spent the offseason rehabilitating from Lisfranc (foot) surgery but had yet to miss a regular-season game.
Onwuasor will miss his first game since Week 5 of the 2016 season.
Wide receiver Jaleel Scott is active for the first time this season. So is linebacker Kenny Young, who was a healthy scratch last Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Newly signed defensive lineman Jihad Ward, who Harbaugh said would be an option, is active and will make his Ravens debut.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett, guard Ben Powers and defensive tackle Daylon Mack are also inactive.
The Bengals will be playing without defensive end Carlos Dunlap, wide receiver A.J. Green, and offensive tackles Cordy Glenn and Andre Smith.
Defensive linemen Kerry Wynn and Ryan Glasgow and quarterback Jake Dolegala, who are all reserves, are also inactive.