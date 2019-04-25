Instant analysis of the Ravens' selection of Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown

Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens had many options at No. 22, so they had to be delighted when the Philadelphia Eagles came calling with an offer. General manager Eric DeCosta loves the depth in draft, and now he has two extra third-day picks to play with. Their pick of Marquise Brown should go over extremely well with fans, who are hungry for a big-time downfield threat. Brown will be one of the fastest receivers in the league, and he has plenty of craft to go with the sizzle. Yes, he’s small (5 feet 9, 166 pounds), but he should offer an exciting counterpoint in the Ravens’ run-dominated offense. As a rookie, Lamar Jackson could not find chemistry with his top deep threat, John Brown. But he’ll have more time to form an on-field bond with the receiver known as “Hollywood.” The Ravens instantly became a more compelling team with this pick.

Mike Preston, columnist: I admire Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta for being willing to step out and draft Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown in the first round, but it's a gamble because of Brown's size. The Ravens, though, needed some speed and Brown has plenty of it. The Ravens offense will have plenty of it, but I just keep remembering 2005, when the Ravens drafted another small Sooners receiver, Mark Clayton, in the first round, and he didn't pan out.

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Catching passes from Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray the past two years, Oklahoma's Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had 2,413 receiving yards. Brown didn't run the 40-yard dash because of a Lisfranc injury, but it would've been fast. Lamar Jackson might not be the fastest guy on the Ravens offense anymore. Ultimately, the Ravens passed on Montez Sweat, Erik McCoy, D.K. Metcalf and Cody Ford, among others.