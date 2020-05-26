Ravens rookie Bronson Rechsteiner has put professional wrestling on hold to embrace his passion for football

Rechsteiner was 5 or 6 years old when he recognized that, to the wider world, his father and uncle were not just Rick and Scotty. They were the Steiner Brothers, a pair of outlandish specimens who wowed audiences from Tokyo to Atlanta with their stupefying blend of power and agility. Rick was perhaps the louder personality in everyday life but played the more stolid partner. After many years as a fan favorite, Scott dyed his hair blond, spoke as an over-the-top ladies’ man and flexed biceps that put even Hulk Hogan to shame.