How to watch Ravens vs. Broncos: Week 4 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 4 game between the Ravens (2-1) and Denver Broncos (3-0).
Time: 4:25 p.m. Sunday
Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Balionis)
Stream: CBS Sports
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
Forecast: Sunny, low to mid-70s
Line: Ravens by 1 (as of Saturday night)
Latest Baltimore Ravens
