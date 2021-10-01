Ravens vs. Broncos staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 4 game in Denver?

Ravens 23, Broncos 20: Justin Tucker’s 66-yard game-winning field goal in Detroit against the Lions last week might just be an appetizer for Sunday in Denver, where the altitude is high and the kicks are long. This Broncos defense is no joke, but neither is Tucker’s right leg. The Ravens have their own problems to fix on defense, but Teddy Bridgewater and his offense have feasted on some of the worst units in the league through three weeks. Tucker will be the difference-maker again as Lamar Jackson relies more heavily on his running backs as Baltimore grinds out a close victory.