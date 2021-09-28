Ravens are slight underdogs in Week 4 game vs. undefeated Broncos

In double-digit wins over the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets — three of the NFL’s five winless teams — the Broncos have allowed a combined 26 points. Denver crushed the Jets in their home opener Sunday, 26-0, led on offense by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (19-for-25 for 235 yards). But the team is now down two explosive receivers in Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler, who tore his ACL in the win.