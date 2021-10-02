Ravens activate RB Le’Veon Bell ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Broncos; WRs Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin won’t play

The Ravens announced Saturday that they’ve activated running back Le’Veon Bell from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Denver Broncos.
It’s Bell’s first promotion to the active roster after being signed Sept. 7. Defensive back Kevon Seymour and offensive lineman Andre Smith were also called up.
Meanwhile, wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin remain on injured reserve after returning for three days of practice. They’ll go back to work next week and could be an option to play in Week 5.
The Ravens also placed defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) on injured reserve. The earliest game he could return for is the Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bell, 29, a three-time All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has rushed for just 1,117 yards on 3.4 yards per carry over the past two seasons. He had 66 catches for 461 yards for the New York Jets in 2019, then had a combined 16 receptions for 138 yards for the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs last year.
With J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all out for the season, the Ravens have relied on Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman to carry the rushing load behind quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Under NFL rules, two players can be promoted to the active roster each week. Players can return to the practice squad without going through waivers after the first two promotions. A player can be claimed by another team after their third promotion.