Broncos reportedly parting ways with former Ravens QB Joe Flacco

The Broncos were expected to part ways with Flacco after they reportedly agreed to sign backup quarterback Jeff Driskel to a two-year deal Tuesday. Flacco started eight games in his lone season in Denver, posting a mediocre 48.7 QBR and 85.1 passer rating, before suffering a season-ending neck injury. Drew Lock was named the team’s 2020 starting quarterback in late December after a promising rookie season.
The Ravens traded Flacco to the Broncos a year ago in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, which they used to select running back Justice Hill. Flacco’s replacement, Lamar Jackson, last season led the team to a franchise record for wins and was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.
Flacco, 35, has already been linked to former Ravens officials now working elsewhere. A New Jersey native, Flacco grew up not far outside Philadelphia, where former Ravens scout Andy Weidl is the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel. The team also recently hired former Ravens quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg as a senior offensive consultant. On Tuesday, Philadelphia re-signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld to be Carson Wentz’s backup, but only to a one-year deal with just $500,000 guaranteed.
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas, meanwhile, served as a Ravens scout for over a decade, and his work as a Northeast area scout for the team helped lead to Flacco’s selection as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2008 draft. The Jets, who have signed several former Ravens under Douglas, could be interested in adding a veteran like Flacco to help mentor former first-round pick Sam Darnold.
Over 11 years in Baltimore, Flacco brought an unprecedented stability to the Ravens’ quarterback position. While he struggled to live up to the expectations created by his Super Bowl run and then-NFL-record six-year, $120.6 million contract, he finished his Ravens tenure with 212 passing touchdowns, over 38,000 passing yards and a 10-5 playoff record.