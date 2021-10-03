Instant analysis from Ravens’ 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos

Tim Schwartz, editor: Without Teddy Bridgewater for the second half, the Broncos looked lost offensively. They didn’t look much better with Bridgewater in there either. The Ravens have feasted on mediocre quarterback play for as long as they’ve been in Baltimore, and Sunday was no different. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is getting better every week and looks like an AFC Rookie of the Year candidate. Denver’s run defense was stellar, but no matter, as quarterback Lamar Jackson — back injury and all — threw for more than 300 yards for the second time in his career, thanks to the sticky hands of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. The only thing missing was Justin Tucker kicking a record-long field goal in the thin air. Remember when everyone thought the Ravens were in for a long year after a Week 1 loss to the still undefeated Raiders in Las Vegas? They’ve now won three straight with the 1-3 Colts riding into town for a Monday night prime-time showdown.