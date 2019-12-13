View this post on Instagram

When my doctor told me I would need open heart surgery I couldn’t believe what he had just said. Especially for something that I had been living with my whole life. It took me some time to fully grasp what that meant. Stuck in between wanting to feel sorry for myself, hopeless/angry at God, I had to make a decision. Would I bask in my misery and bow down to my situation or would I DECIDE? Decide to stand on faith or stand on negative thinking. So I made a decision! “God shall be my hope, my stay, my guide and lantern to my feet.” When I say failure is not an option, it’s a prayer, an affirmation and an acknowledgment. God has brought my family and I this far, so much joy and so many blessings. This is just another opportunity for God to manifest in my life so that I can be an example of what faith with work can truly do. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with prayers and support. I Love and Appreciate you all! #AnomalousCoronaryArtery #DontWaitForTomorrow #SaveYourLifeToday #finao 🙏🏾🐶