Denver Broncos cornerback and returner Cyrus Jones, a Baltimore native who played for the Ravens the past two seasons, underwent successful open-heart surgery Thursday in Denver, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
The former Gilman star shared a picture of himself Wednesday on Instagram in which he’s lying in a hospital bed while hooked up to medical devices. In the photo’s caption, Jones wrote that when his doctor told him he’d need surgery, “I couldn’t believe what he had just said.” Jones indicated that the reason for the surgery was “something that I had been living with my whole life,” and the post includes the hashtag “#AnomalousCoronaryArtery.”
An anomalous coronary artery is a congenital heart defect that causes an artery to grow in the wrong place. The condition forced UCLA men’s baskeball recruit Shareef O’Neal, the son of legendary NBA center Shaquille O’Neal, to miss his freshman season last year. The school cleared him three months after surgery, and he has since returned to action for the Bruins.
“When I say failure is not an option, it’s a prayer, an affirmation and an acknowledgment,” Jones, 26, wrote on the Instagram post. “God has brought my family and I this far, so much joy and so many blessings. ... Thank you to everyone who has reached out with prayers and support. I Love and Appreciate you all!”
The Ravens cut Jones in mid-November, after a costly fumble against the New England Patriots. Jones was claimed off waivers a day later but did not play for the Broncos before being placed on the reserve/nonfootball injury list on Nov. 26.
A second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2016, Jones averaged 14.4 yards per punt return and scored a touchdown after joining the Ravens midseason last year. In eight games with the Ravens this season, he averaged 9.4 yards per return and finished with two tackles on defense.