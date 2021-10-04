Dominant defense, QB Lamar Jackson’s big passing day lift Ravens over Broncos, 23-7, for third straight win

After a chaotic, choose-your-own-adventure September, the Ravens kept things comfortable in Week 4. There were no dueling last-minute field goals or goal-line stands, as there had been in a season-opening overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. There were no game-swinging turnovers or fourth-down calls, as there had been in a comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. No NFL-record field goals, either, as there had been in a victory over the Detroit Lions last week.