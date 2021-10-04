Dominant defense, QB Lamar Jackson’s big passing day lift Ravens over Broncos, 23-7, for third straight win

DENVER — Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for a season-high 316 yards and the Ravens’ defense held the Broncos to a season-low 254 yards in a 23-7 win Sunday in Denver, their third straight win and most dominant performance of an unpredictable season.
Against one of the NFL’s best secondaries, Jackson finished 22-for-37 for 316 yards — the second 300-yard passing game in his career — and threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Brown finished with 91 yards and wide receiver James Proche II had a career-high 74, helping to carry the offense on a day the rushing offense struggled at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver’s quarterbacks finished 19-for-37 for 178 yards and were kept under wraps for most of the game by a fearsome pass rush and lockdown secondary. Starter Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out of the game late in the second quarter, and backup Drew Lock couldn’t spark a passing offense down several wide receivers.
After a chaotic, choose-your-own-adventure September, the Ravens kept things comfortable in Week 4. There were no dueling last-minute field goals or goal-line stands, as there had been in a season-opening overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. There were no game-swinging turnovers or fourth-down calls, as there had been in a comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. No NFL-record field goals, either, as there had been in a victory over the Detroit Lions last week.
For much of Sunday, the Ravens made the undefeated Broncos look more like the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, the lowly opponents Denver had trounced to open the season. They outgained them by 151 yards, outpossessed them by more than six minutes and headed into a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the banged-up Indianapolis Colts with a 3-1 record that belies their significant injury toll.
The second half became a war of attrition. Bridgewater, who entered Week 4 as one of the NFL’s most accurate passers (76.8% accuracy), was knocked out of the game on his final play of the first half, absorbing a crunching blow from Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh on a third-and-long misfire. He was evaluated for a concussion and was ruled out with his worst stat line of the season: 7-for-16 for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Drew Lock, a 2019 second-round pick who started 13 games last season and lost the preseason battle to the newcomer Bridgewater, wasn’t much better and finished 12-for-21 for 113 yards and an interception on his final throw.
The Ravens’ injury problems weren’t at quarterback. That didn’t mitigate their slim margin for error at a snakebitten position. When left tackle Alejandro Villanueva limped off the field on the Ravens’ second second-half drive with a knee injury, which had limited him in practice, Ravens coach John Harbaugh turned to the team’s emergency option.
Andre Smith hadn’t even made the 53-man roster, but with Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Tyre Phillips (knee) and Villanueva out, the Ravens had no other choice but the 34-year-old practice squad player who’d sat out all of last season. While his fourth-quarter face-mask penalty cost Jackson a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews, Tucker and the Ravens salvaged a 46-yard field goal out of their best second-half drive. Their 20-7 lead would be more than enough.
The Ravens’ practice week began with an acknowledgment: Fundamentally, things could be better. On Wednesday, the Ravens headed out for their first practice in pads. Poor tackling had cost them over and over again against Detroit. “We just have to get a lot better at it,” Harbaugh said. “We’re all very determined to get it done.”
There were flashes of bad form in Denver, too, but not many. On a 31-yard run to the Ravens’ 9-yard line, rookie running back Javonte Williams bounced off cornerback Tavon Young at the line of scrimmage, slipped between rookie safety Brandon Stephens and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, then took cornerback Marlon Humphrey for a ride, nearly 20 yards on his back.
Three plays later, on third-and-goal from the Ravens’ 3, Bridgewater found tight end Noah Fant open in the end zone on a pick play. It was too late to stop him or an easy score.
The Ravens’ terrific second quarter looked nothing like their turgid first quarter (44 total yards, two first downs). Not just in terms of execution, but in terms of approach, too. They’d opened the game in heavy personnel groupings, perhaps hoping to diminish Denver’s strength in the back end with a run-heavy approach.
When that didn’t work, the Ravens spread things out, all the while keeping the threat of their running game. On their first scoring drive, Jackson found Andrews on back-to-back completions for a combined 36 yards before running back Latavius Murray cruised in from 11 yards, his path cleared by fullback Patrick Ricard.
The Ravens’ next touchdown was even more emphatic. On second-and-10, Jackson dropped back, all the time in the world to throw. Brown was streaking downfield. His diving 49-yard catch in the end zone silenced, however briefly, the booming criticism of his hands after a two-drop game in Detroit — and marked a career long for Jackson. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Jackson’s deep shot traveled 60.8 yards in the air, Jackson’s longest completion of his career and the second longest by any quarterback this season.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Devin Duvernay’s 42-yard punt return late in the second quarter put the Ravens at Denver’s 26-yard line with 31 seconds before halftime, but the Ravens settled for a 40-yard field goal and a 17-7 lead at halftime. Jackson already had more passing yards (184) than Denver had allowed per game (162.3) over three comfortable wins.