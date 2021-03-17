Ravens DL Broderick Washington arrested in Virginia, charged with destruction of property

Ravens rookie defensive lineman Broderick Washington is facing criminal charges after he allegedly damaged five vehicles with a metal object early Sunday morning in Arlington, Virginia.
Washington was arrested and charged with five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property; one count of felony destruction of property; and tampering with a vehicle, a misdemeanor, after police located a suspect matching Washington’s description. A police investigation determined the suspect had allegedly damaged five vehicles and destroyed the entry door and window to a residential building.
Washington was released on bail and is set for a hearing in Arlington General District Court on March 31, according to court records.
“We are aware of the matter involving Broderick Washington,” the Ravens said in a statement Tuesday. “We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”
A fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech last year, Washington appeared in eight games and had two tackles for the Ravens.