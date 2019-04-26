Former Ravens starting defensive end Brent Urban signs with Titans

Former Ravens defensive end Brent Urban has agreed to terms on a contract with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Friday.

Urban started all 16 games for the Ravens last season and finished with 27 tackles and a half-sack. Rated the No. 49 defensive lineman by Pro Football Focus, the former fourth-round pick was strong against the run but offered little pressure as a pass rusher. Chris Wormley and Zach Sieler are expected to compete for the position next season.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Urban has struggled to stay healthy, playing more than six games in a season just twice over his five years in Baltimore. He tore his ACL in training camp as a rookie in 2014, tore his biceps muscle the following training camp and suffered a season-ending Lisfranc foot injury in September 2017.

In Tennesse, Urban will reunite with former Ravens and current Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees. He thanked the Ravens on Twitter on Friday, saying he “[w]ouldn’t be even close to the player I am today without all the great players, coaches and staff who helped me these past 5 years. Love y’all.”

The departure is the latest from the NFL's top-ranked defense. The Ravens cut safety Eric Weddle this offseason, and linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith signed elsewhere in free agency.

Depending on the terms of the Titans’ contract, which have not yet been announced, the Ravens could earn a compensatory pick in the 2020 draft.

