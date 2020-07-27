Ravens waive 4, place TE Jacob Breeland on nonfootball injury list; De’Anthony Thomas opts out of season

The Ravens on Monday announced a slew of transactions that bring their roster closer to 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s training camp report date for veterans.
The team waived four players: guards Evan Adams and Daishawn Dixon, offensive tackle R.J. Prince and kicker Nick Vogel. Adams, Dixon and Vogel are all undrafted rookies, while Prince is a third-year lineman who spent last season on the team’s practice squad.
The Ravens also placed undrafted rookie tight end Jacob Breeland on the active non-football injury list.
Teams need to trim their rosters to 80 players by Aug. 16 as part of the league and players association’s agreement to start the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Breeland, a four-year player at Oregon, suffered a season-ending knee injury last season. His agency released predraft footage in April of him running and cutting with a brace on his surgically-repaired left knee.
Breeland is one of three players, along with second-year player Charles Scarff and undrafted rookie Eli Wolf, who coaches expect to compete for the team’s third tight end spot.
The Ravens also announced wide receiver and return specialist De’Anthony Thomas voluntarily opted-out of the 2020 season and has been placed on the reserve list. As part of the agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA, players who decide to voluntarily opt-out of the season will receive a $150,000 stipend and their contract will toll. Players who decide to opt-out for medical reasons will receive a $350,000 stipend and their contracts will toll.
The Ravens re-signed Thomas to a one-year deal in March after he served as the team’s primary returner last season. With Thomas deciding to opt-out, sixth-round draft pick James Proche appears to be the favorite to become the team’s punt returner.
The Ravens on Saturday waived second-year defensive end Michael Onuoha. The team on Sunday placed undrafted rookie Nigel Carter on the league’s new temporary injured reserve list for players who have either contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who contracted the virus.