Ravens place DT Brandon Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list; game vs. Eagles is still on

The Ravens have placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday, one day before a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Because Williams did not test positive for the virus, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, the game is still expected to be played. Williams was in close contact with an infected person, the source said, which means he will miss Sunday’s game.
Williams is the first Ravens player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since practice squad safety Nigel Warrior was designated in late July, as the team began training camp. Williams did not participate in Thursday’s practice for what the team listed as noninjury-related reasons. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Williams missed Friday’s practice because of a “personal excused absence.”
Under NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, players who are exposed to any individual confirmed to have COVID-19 must isolate for no fewer than five days before returning to team facilities, regardless of PCR test results. Players must test negative for the coronavirus each day during quarantine and receive approval by Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, before rejoining their teams.
The Ravens were already likely to be playing without one starting defensive lineman; defensive end Derek Wolfe is doubtful to play because of a neck injury and concussion that forced him to miss Friday’s practice.
With Williams now sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia (1-3-1), rookies Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington, along with veteran Justin Ellis, will likely take on expanded roles. The team could also elevate practice squad defensive lineman Aaron Crawford as part of its two allotted practice squad call-ups.
The Eagles on Friday added starting offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he reportedly did not test positive or show symptoms.
