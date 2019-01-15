Ravens DT Brandon Williams makes Pro Bowl for first time, plans to go to Hawaii, too

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams, an anchor of one of the NFL’s best rushing defenses, was added to the Pro Bowl roster as an injury replacement, the NFL announced Tuesday.

It is the first such honor in six seasons for Williams, who will join teammates Eric Weddle, C.J. Mosley and Marshal Yanda in Orlando, Fla., for the Jan. 27 showcase. Williams, 29, is replacing the Cincinnati Bengals’ Geno Atkins.

On a Ravens defense that finished first in total defense, fourth in rushing yards allowed and third in yards per carry allowed, the 6-foot-1, 336-pound Williams led all interior linemen in snaps. He finished with 34 tackles, one sack and one pass defended.

The Ravens in 2017 signed Williams to a five-year, $54 million contract, an average salary that makes him one of the 15 highest-paid defensive tackles in the league, according to Spotrac. The former third-round draft pick has played in all 16 regular-season games in four of his past five seasons, with only a four-game absence in 2017 marring his record.

“Thank you to the fans and NFL colleagues who voted for me,” Williams said in a statement. “It is an honor to represent the city of Baltimore and the Ravens organization. My wife and I couldn’t hold back our tears of excitement and joy to know that after six wonderful years in the NFL, and with God’s guidance, we have reached our goal of getting selected to the Pro Bowl!

“I couldn’t be more appreciative and thankful to everyone who has had a hand or vote in getting my dream to come true, and I look forward to playing the game in Orlando. I vowed to myself and to my wife that we could not take a trip to Hawaii until after I went to the Pro Bowl. Honey, pack your bags!”

