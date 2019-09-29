Ravens DT Brandon Williams (knee) inactive vs. Browns after late addition to injury report

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams (knee) is inactive for the team’s AFC North opener on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Williams practiced fully throughout the week and wasn’t on the injury report but surfaced on it Saturday, with his game status listed as questionable.
About 2½ hours before kickoff, Williams went through pregame drills but did not appear to be 100%. He has not missed a game since Week 6 of the 2017 season.
Fifth-round pick Daylon Mack is active and will make his NFL debut after not playing in the team’s first three games.
Tight end Mark Andrews (foot) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hip) are also active after being listed as questionable.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee), safety/special teams ace Brynden Trawick (elbow), quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott and Ben Powers are also inactive.
Three starters in the Browns secondary are inactive: cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) and safety Morgan Burnett (quad).