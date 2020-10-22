Ravens DT Brandon Williams activated off reserve/COVID-19 list; CB Anthony Averett to IR

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, returning to the team’s active roster after missing Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
In a corresponding move, cornerback Anthony Averett was placed on injured reserve. Averett suffered what coach John Harbaugh described as a shoulder or collarbone injury Sunday and will miss to five six weeks.
Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after missing two straight practices. Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Williams had not tested positive for the virus but that he’d been exposed to an infected person, which required self-isolating for no fewer than five days before returning to the team’s facilities, regardless of PCR test results.
Without Williams and starting defensive end Derek Wolfe available, the Ravens allowed 18 carries for a season-high 194 yards in a 30-28 win Sunday in Philadelphia.
Players must test negative for the coronavirus each day during quarantine and receive approval by Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, before rejoining their teams. Williams was the first Ravens player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 this season, and the team’s first since practice squad safety Nigel Warrior was designated in late July.