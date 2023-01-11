Ravens CB Brandon Stephens ‘in good spirits’ after being hospitalized before Sunday’s game vs. Bengals

Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens and running back Gus Edwards were among nine players missing from Wednesday’s practice.

Stephens was inactive for the Ravens’ 27-16 loss to the Bengals on Sunday after he “became acutely ill” the morning of the game at the team hotel and was transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati for evaluation, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Stephens remained in Cincinnati for treatment before returning to Baltimore, “where he is feeling better and in good spirits,” the Ravens said.

Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens walks off the field after a game against the Jaguars on Nov. 27 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Gary McCullough/AP)

Edwards remains in concussion protocol after leaving in the first quarter of Sunday’s game with a head injury. “It’s just in the process with the concussion protocol right now. So, we’ll see where that goes,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Ben Powers, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, outside linebackers Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul and long snapper Nick Moore also did not participate in practice. Wednesday is a typical rest day for veterans.

Harbaugh will speak to reporters after practice.

