Newly claimed Ravens OT Brandon Knight has not reported to team; 7 players absent at practice | NOTES

Offensive tackle Brandon Knight, whom the Ravens claimed off waivers Monday, has not reported to the team, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.
Knight started nine games at tackle last season for the Dallas Cowboys, who waived him Saturday, and was expected to help the Ravens’ depth in the wake of Ronnie Stanley’s season-ending ankle surgery. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Knight has experience at both left and right tackle.
“I don’t really know the details on that,” Harbaugh said of Knight’s status. “I think that was a personal decision on his part. So he’d have to answer that. I don’t know, but he decided not to report.”
If Knight intends to retire, the Ravens can place him on the reserve/retired list and save salary cap space. They can also put him on the reserve/did-not-report list, another cost-cutting measure, or release him.
Injury updates
Starting running back Latavius Murray is recovering from a sprained ankle, Harbaugh said. Murray was hurt late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 34-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished with nine carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.
“We’re just going to have to kind of monitor that, day to day, and see where we’re at,” Harbaugh said. “It’s one of those deals.”
Starting center Bradley Bozeman, who was limited to 64% of the Ravens’ offensive snaps Sunday by a back injury, is “day to day,” Harbaugh said. Bozeman’s injury is “not long-term serious at all,” Harbaugh said. Bozeman played 100% of the offensive snaps in all but one game last season, and he hadn’t missed a snap this year until Sunday. Trystan Colon replaced him early in the third quarter.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
They were among the seven players missing at practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) remains sidelined. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, outside linebacker Justin Houston, and cornerbacks Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith were also absent.