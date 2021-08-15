Ravens center Bradley Bozeman exits preseason opener vs. Saints with ankle injury

Ravens center Bradley Bozeman left Saturday night’s preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter with an ankle injury. The team said he is questionable to return.
Bozeman played in the Ravens’ first four drives at M&T Bank Stadium before heading into the medical tent and eventually making his way towards the locker room. Second-year player Ben Bredeson replaced Bozeman under center.
Bozeman headed into the season as the Ravens’ starting center after playing left guard the past two seasons. The 2018 sixth-round draft pick started at center in college at Alabama. He finished with a top-10 run-block and pass-block win rate among NFL guards in 2020, according to ESPN.
Center has been a position of intrigue for the Ravens, who moved on from starter Matt Skura this offseason after his issues snapping the ball. In the Ravens’ playoff defeat, with Patrick Mekari in at center against the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s attempt to salvage a snap that soared over his head led to an intentional-grounding penalty and a season-ending concussion.