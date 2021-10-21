Ravens C Bradley Bozeman, LT Alejandro Villanueva, CB Tavon Young return to practice

Ravens center Bradley Bozeman returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with a back injury.
Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest), cornerback Jimmy Smith (rest) and cornerback Tavon Young (knee) were also back at practice.
Bozeman injured his back early in the third quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He returned for the Ravens’ next offensive drive, but would later leave the game. Trystan Colon replaced him for the rest of the game.
Harbaugh said yesterday that Bozeman was “day to day,” as the injury was “not serious.”
Running back Latavius Murray (ankle), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams were not at practice. Watkins has not practiced since getting injured in the overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
Murray continues to recover from an ankle sprain he suffered against the Chargers.