Injuries to key offensive players are starting to mount for the Ravens in Saturday night’s divisional-round game against the visiting Tennessee Titans.
Tight end Nick Boyle twisted his ankle on the offense’s first possession of the second half.
Boyle was attended to in the blue medical tent before exiting and doing some slight jogging and running on the sideline.
After Boyle twisted his ankle, rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown left the field after appearing to be shaken up after a third-down catch. Brown left for one play before returning.
Tight end Mark Andrews and running back Mark Ingram were questionable for Saturday’s game with ankle and calf injuries, respectively, but are active. Ingram was seen earlier in the game with a wrap around his left calf.
The Titans lead the Ravens, 14-6, with 10:13 left in the third quarter.