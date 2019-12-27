xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about their win over the Cleveland Browns, capturing the first seed bye in the NFL playoffs.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he has not heard anything from the league regarding Darren Sanders, the team’s vice president of security, wearing a Bluetooth earpiece during last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

“All I know is what Darren told me,” Harbaugh said. “He forgot to take it out and he had it on for part of the first quarter, [that] was it. [He] had no phone calls or anything, so he said, ‘Hey, they can look at my phone, they can look at whatever they want.’ He should have taken it out, [he] forgot, but there was no call. So I take him at his word with that and it can be proven, too, so I’m quite sure it’s nothing to talk about.”

Bluetooth earpiece worn on Ravens sideline raises questions about rule violations; team calls it ‘a mistake’ »

The NFL has strict rules regarding player-to-coach communication during games, but it is not clear whether those rules extend to all members of the team on the sideline. Earlier in the week, a league spokesperson declined to comment on whether the league was looking into the matter.

The Ravens called the incident a “mistake" in a statement to The Baltimore Sun and said “the Bluetooth was removed as soon as he noticed he was wearing it.”

