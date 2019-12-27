Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he has not heard anything from the league regarding Darren Sanders, the team’s vice president of security, wearing a Bluetooth earpiece during last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
“All I know is what Darren told me,” Harbaugh said. “He forgot to take it out and he had it on for part of the first quarter, [that] was it. [He] had no phone calls or anything, so he said, ‘Hey, they can look at my phone, they can look at whatever they want.’ He should have taken it out, [he] forgot, but there was no call. So I take him at his word with that and it can be proven, too, so I’m quite sure it’s nothing to talk about.”
The NFL has strict rules regarding player-to-coach communication during games, but it is not clear whether those rules extend to all members of the team on the sideline. Earlier in the week, a league spokesperson declined to comment on whether the league was looking into the matter.
The Ravens called the incident a “mistake" in a statement to The Baltimore Sun and said “the Bluetooth was removed as soon as he noticed he was wearing it.”