Ravens blow out Lions, 38-6, behind Lamar Jackson’s big day and stifling defense

Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews celebrates with Lamar Jackson after Andrews scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The last time the Ravens played the Detroit Lions, they needed a record-setting field goal in the final seconds to pull out a dramatic victory. The only drama this time was how many touchdowns Baltimore would score.

A week after struggling to find the end zone and kicking six field goals, the Ravens (5-2) scored a touchdown on each of their first four possessions and never looked back en route to a 38-6 blowout of Detroit (5-2).

Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 27 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 36 yards and another score. Unlike last week in London, where the Ravens were just 1-for-6 on scoring touchdowns from the red zone, Baltimore had little trouble finishing off one drive after another against the Lions.

The Ravens’ 28-point halftime lead matched the largest in a home game in franchise history, and it tied for the third-biggest halftime lead overall in team history.

Baltimore came into the game having outscored opponents 41-6 in the first quarter this season and didn’t waste any time adding to that.

On the opening possession of the game, the Ravens marched 75 yards in seven plays, with Jackson hitting a wide-open Zay Flowers over the middle of the Lions’ zone for a 46-yard gain that moved the ball to Detroit’s 16. Three plays later and facing a fourth-and-1 from the Lions’ 7, Jackson faked a handoff to Gus Edwards up the middle and waltzed around the left side untouched for an easy touchdown.

It turned out Jackson was just getting started.

On the Ravens’ next possession, Jackson connected with receiver Rashod Bateman on back-to-back passes for 16 and 20 yards and later scrambled to a first down on third-and-3 from the Lions’ 22. Facing another third-and-3, this time from the 12, Jackson scrambled and ducked and dodged defenders before finding Nelson Agholor in the back of the end zone. Jackson’s time to throw of 9.24 seconds is the longest on a touchdown pass since Week 14, 2018, and the third-longest in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, left, celebrates with quarterback Lamar Jackson after Andrews scored a touchdown Sunday against the Lions at M&T Bank Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Following another three-and-out by the Lions and a 61-yard punt by Jack Fox, the Ravens needed just eight plays to go 92 yards for their next touchdown, with Jackson finding Odell Beckham Jr. for 20 yards, Flowers for 22 and fullback Pat Ricard for 28 along the way. He capped the drive with a short pass to tight end Mark Andrews, who took it 11 yards for the score.

That put the Ravens up 21-0 just two minutes into the second quarter.

Baltimore then drove 80 yards in six plays, sparked by a 20-yard run by Edwards and a 27-yard burst by Justice Hill. Edwards took it the final 2 yards for a touchdown.

The Lions, meanwhile, barely moved the ball the first 30 minutes, totaling just 97 total yards in the first half.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 11 of 18 passing for 99 yards but was sacked three times, while rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who took the bulk of the carries with David Montgomery out with a rib injury, had just 9 yards on three carries. Detroit didn’t get its first first down of the game until 7:32 left in the first half.

Things didn’t go much better for Detroit in the second half, either.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs for a touchdown in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

After taking the first possession of the third quarter to the Ravens’ 6-yard line, Goff’s pass to receiver Josh Reynolds in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal was broken up by inside linebacker Roquan Smith. The Ravens then went 94 yards in just four plays, highlighted by a short pass to Edwards, who raced 80 yards up the right sideline. Two plays later, Jackson hit Andrews in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard score.

The Lions finally broke through with a 21-yard touchdown run by Gibbs, but a pass from Goff to the back on a 2-point try fell incomplete.

Detroit entered the game having surrendered an NFL-low 64.7 yards rushing per game, but were gashed by the Ravens, who tallied 146 yards on the ground. Edwards led the way for Baltimore with 64 yards on 14 carries, while Andrews and Flowers finished with six catches apiece for 63 and 75 yards, respectively.

The Ravens’ defense also ended the Lions’ NFL-best streak of having scored 20 or more points in 15 straight and held them under 350 total yards for the first time this season.

This story will be updated.

