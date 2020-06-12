‘Black Lives Matter': Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti voices support for cause in video with team’s stars

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement Friday, saying in a team-produced video that he would be “the worst kind of hypocrite” if he didn’t speak out against racial injustice.
At the end of a nearly 10-minute video featuring black, white and mixed-race Ravens players, as well as team officials and coach John Harbaugh, Bisciotti says: “Ask the questions, ask the uncomfortable questions, and you will come to the conclusion, I hope, that I have. That you don’t feel it enough and you don’t live it enough if you’re not willing to say it: Black Lives Matter.”
The statement echoes NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who a week ago, at the urging of superstar players, said the league condemns racism and the oppression of black people, admitted wrongdoing in not listening to players’ protests and said, “Black Lives Matter.”
Harbaugh is one of the last voices in the video. After saying he’s “angry and embarrassed as an American" that the country hasn’t lived up its ideals, he adds: “We’re the generation that can redeem the ideals of our country, make America what it was meant to be. I believe we will do it. The time to do it is now.”
The Ravens and Bisciotti’s foundation earlier committed to donate $1 million to support social justice reform in Baltimore in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck as he was being arrested in Minneapolis last month.
