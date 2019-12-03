The Ravens are 5½-point road favorites over the Buffalo Bills ahead of their game Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens (10-2) are coming off their franchise-record eighth straight win, a 20-17 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers, who were six-point underdogs. It marked the first time since Week 6 that the Ravens haven’t covered the spread in a game.
Buffalo (9-3), which has won three straight games and four of its past five overall, has been favored at New Era Field in all but one of its six home games this season. The Bills were seven-point Week 4 underdogs in an eventual 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots (10-2), whose place atop the AFC East has Buffalo on track to make the playoffs as a wild-card team.
The Ravens are 7-2 in road games since quarterback Lamar Jackson took over as starter — the Kansas City Chiefs handed them a loss last year and again this season — and they’ve won their past three by an average margin of 29.7 points per game. Two of the Bills’ three losses this season, meanwhile, have come at home.
The Ravens are 5-3 all time against Buffalo, including a 47-3 romp in their season opener last year. But they’re winless in their two meetings away from Baltimore, losing in 2007 and in 2013.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 43½ points.