Jen Badie, editor
Ravens 27, Bills 16: Let’s look at what the Ravens have accomplished over this eight-game win streak: They’ve outscored their opponents (including the 49ers, Patriots, Seahawks and Texans) 271-119. They’re averaging over 208 yards a game on the ground during that span against some of the top rushing defenses in the league. The Bills do have the No. 5 run offense, which could present a challenge after the 49ers game. But they also allow over 100 yards rushing a game, so there’s no reason to think Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can’t win the ground game. Even the current forecast of no snow in Buffalo appears to be going the Ravens’ way.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 27, Bills 24: If there’s one weakness on this Ravens team, it’s their rushing defense. And Buffalo is equipped to exploit it, averaging 137.9 yards per game on the ground. Frank Gore still has some life in those old legs, and rookie Devin Singletary has been exceptional as a runner and pass-catcher. Not to mention, Josh Allen, a much improved passer this season, has quietly rushed for 430 yards and eight touchdowns this season, third most of any quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray. The Ravens aren’t going to take the Bills lightly, but this feels like it could be a letdown coming off a grueling stretch.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 24, Bills 20: The Ravens offense once again faces a top team with an impressive defense that gives up a lot of yards on the ground. I see no reason why Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram II don’t run wild, as they have done all season. The Bills have had a very impressive season so far, and quarterback Josh Allen has played great in recent weeks. But Buffalo, with only one victory over a team with a winning record, isn’t in the same class as the Ravens.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 30, Bills 21: The Bills played well in a win against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day but their run defense is suspect and won’t be able to hold up physically against the Ravens. Plus, I’m not sure Buffalo QB Josh Allen is ready for the big time yet. Baltimore win its ninth straight game.
Peter Schmuck, columnist
Ravens 27, Bills 20: It would be easy to discount the Bills because they don’t appear to be as formidable as some of the teams the Ravens have trounced recently, but they are a quality team playing at home in a familiar climate. The Ravens should be able to grind out a win, but there might be some suspense before they do.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 24, Bills 17: After three straight wins, Buffalo has quieted some of the skepticism about whether it’s actually a good team. The problem for the Bills, though, is that the weak link in their defense — run defense — plays into the Ravens’ strength. Lamar Jackson has been masterful on the road lately, and that should continue.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 31, Bills 20: The Bills have the components to give the Ravens a difficult afternoon with their productive rushing attack and excellent pass defense. But they’ll struggle to keep up with the high-powered ground machine led by Lamar Jackson. As good as the Bills are, the Ravens have performed better against better competition.