Ravens 27, Bills 16: Let’s look at what the Ravens have accomplished over this eight-game win streak: They’ve outscored their opponents (including the 49ers, Patriots, Seahawks and Texans) 271-119. They’re averaging over 208 yards a game on the ground during that span against some of the top rushing defenses in the league. The Bills do have the No. 5 run offense, which could present a challenge after the 49ers game. But they also allow over 100 yards rushing a game, so there’s no reason to think Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can’t win the ground game. Even the current forecast of no snow in Buffalo appears to be going the Ravens’ way.