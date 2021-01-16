Ravens-Bills weather forecast: Snow might not affect playoff game, but strong winds could

A Buffalo breeze could be a bigger factor Saturday. According to the NWS forecast, wind speeds will range from 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. One 2020 analysis found that NFL quarterbacks since 1985 had completed 60.3% of their passes when the wind was recorded at less than 10 mph. When the speed was at least 20 mph, their accuracy had dropped to 54.7%, their touchdown rate had dipped less than a percentage point, and their interception rate had risen slightly.