Ravens-Bills weather forecast: Snow might not affect playoff game, but strong winds could

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never played in a snow game, and he probably won’t have to Saturday night.
According to the National Weather Service, the chances of precipitation around Orchard Park, New York, during the Ravens’ AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills are no higher than 18%. With temperatures in the low to mid-30s, there’s a chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 a.m.
A Buffalo breeze could be a bigger factor Saturday. According to the NWS forecast, wind speeds will range from 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. One 2020 analysis found that NFL quarterbacks since 1985 had completed 60.3% of their passes when the wind was recorded at less than 10 mph. When the speed was at least 20 mph, their accuracy had dropped to 54.7%, their touchdown rate had dipped less than a percentage point, and their interception rate had risen slightly.
With the wind chill expected to be in the low 20s, the Ravens will have to bundle up in Western New York. But coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that he didn’t expect the weather to loom large.
“It doesn’t really matter,” Harbaugh said. “Whatever we get, we’re going to go play in. [For] both sides, the weather is not going to be a factor, I don’t believe. It’s going to be whoever plays the best football in the weather. I don’t think they’re expecting any kind of blizzard or anything crazy. So it should be fine.”