xml:space="preserve">

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 14 game between the Ravens (10-2) and Buffalo Bills (9-3).

Playoff implications: The Ravens can clinch their second straight AFC North title with:

Advertisement
  1. A win AND a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie vs. the Arizona Cardinals OR
  2. A tie AND a Steelers loss

The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with:

  1. A win OR
  2. A tie AND a Houston Texans loss or tie vs. the Denver Broncos OR
  3. A tie AND a Tennessee Titans loss or tie vs. the Oakland Raiders OR
  4. A Texans loss AND a Raiders-Titans tie AND an Indianapolis Colts loss or tie vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: New Era Field, Orchard Park, New York

[More from sports] Behind Cowan’s late heroics, No. 3 Maryland storms back to beat Illinois, 59-58, in Big Ten opener »

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn)

Coverage map:

Red: Ravens at Bills. Blue: Broncos at Texans. Green: Colts at Buccaneers. Yelow: Dolphins at Jets. Brown: Bengals at Browns.
Red: Ravens at Bills. Blue: Broncos at Texans. Green: Colts at Buccaneers. Yelow: Dolphins at Jets. Brown: Bengals at Browns. (506Sports.com)

Stream: CBS All Access

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson) and ESPN Radio (Wayne Randazzo, Tom Ramsey, Sal Paolantonio)

Forecast: Cloudy, low 40s

Latest Baltimore Ravens

Line: Ravens by 6 (as of Saturday night)

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement