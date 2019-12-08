Here’s what you need to know about the Week 14 game between the Ravens (10-2) and Buffalo Bills (9-3).
Playoff implications: The Ravens can clinch their second straight AFC North title with:
- A win AND a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie vs. the Arizona Cardinals OR
- A tie AND a Steelers loss
The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with:
- A win OR
- A tie AND a Houston Texans loss or tie vs. the Denver Broncos OR
- A tie AND a Tennessee Titans loss or tie vs. the Oakland Raiders OR
- A Texans loss AND a Raiders-Titans tie AND an Indianapolis Colts loss or tie vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: New Era Field, Orchard Park, New York
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn)
Stream: CBS All Access
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson) and ESPN Radio (Wayne Randazzo, Tom Ramsey, Sal Paolantonio)
Forecast: Cloudy, low 40s
Line: Ravens by 6 (as of Saturday night)