The Ravens offense has been impossible to stop this season, ranking first in the NFL in points per game and second in total yards per game. So forgive Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White for jumping at the chance to get a peek at some notes that flew away from the Ravens coaching staff.
During the third quarter of a blustery day at New Era Field on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York, some notes appearing to feature photos of play formations blew onto the field. White saw them, picked them up and tried to read as much as he could before an official took them out of his hands.
According to ESPN, the notes came from Ravens special teams coach Randy Brown.
Although Lamar Jackson surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season, becoming just the second NFL quarterback to do so, and the Ravens set their franchise record for points in a season earlier in the game, White and the Bills defense fared well. In the second quarter, Jackson threw just his sixth interception of the season and first since Oct. 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was held to 40 rushing yards.
But White didn’t see enough that could stop the Ravens from winning their ninth straight game, 24-17, and clinching a playoff berth.