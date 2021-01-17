Instant analysis: Ravens’ season ends with gutting 17-3 loss to Bills in divisional round

Childs Walker, reporter: This was an ugly game from the start, with the wind paralyzing both teams in a festival of missed field goals, shanked punts and wayward snaps. The Bills came in with an astute game plan against Lamar Jackson, using frequent blitzes to destroy his pocket and sitting in zone coverage so they could deny him easy escape routes. The Ravens came out with an equally effective plan against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, resisting the urge to blitz and fooling him with a variety of coverages. The Ravens had their chance to tie the game at 10 late in the third quarter, but Jackson stared so hard at tight end Mark Andrews that he never saw Bills cornerback Taron Johnson breaking on the route. Johnson’s 101-yard pick six broke the Ravens, their fate firmly sealed after Jackson’s head crashed against the ground on their next drive. So the Ravens will go into another offseason facing questions about their offense, which has worked so well in the regular season only to break down against smart defensive coaches in the playoffs. Does that mean adding some schematic spice to their passing game or adding a star receiver to pair with Marquise Brown, who’s showed up big in his three career playoff games? We’ll spend the next eight months debating what the Ravens can do to take the next step with their unique quarterback. We should not forget that this team pulled its season back onto the tracks and finally won a playoff game. But the Ravens targeted the Super Bowl from day one this season, so they won’t take much solace from these achievements, at least not for awhile.