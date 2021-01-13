Ravens and Bills in good health as practice for divisional round begins

Just three Ravens were listed on the injury report after Tuesday’s walk-through, the team’s first session together ahead of Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills.
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) and cornerback Marcus Peters (back) were estimated to be out, while right tackle D.J. Fluker was estimated to be limited. The Ravens will practice again Wednesday and Thursday during their abbreviated work week.
In Buffalo, six players were limited: All-Pro wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee), Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), reserve quarterback Jake Fromm (noninjury-related) and reserve defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (groin). Only reserve defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee) missed practice.
Extra points
- Cornerback Davontae Harris, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a thigh injury in Week 15, has been designated to return. With the designation, the Ravens have a 21-day window to activate him to their active roster.
- With guard Ben Bredeson (knee) on injured reserve, the Ravens signed offensive tackle Jordan Mills and center Greg Mancz to their practice squad. Mills has started 84 career games, including two for the Arizona Cardinals last season. Mancz played 58 games for the Houston Texans from 2015 to 2020, starting 28.
- In corresponding moves, the Ravens released defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad and placed guard Parker Ehinger on the practice squad injured reserve.